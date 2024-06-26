Top 10 Bollywood movies which had unhappy endings

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

Devdas is a tragic love triangle between a man, his childhood sweetheart, and the woman his family chooses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mother Indiama powerful drama showcasing a woman's fight against societal norms and injustice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mughal-e-Azam, a historical love story between a prince and a court dancer forbidden by societal pressures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lootera is a period romance with a bittersweet ending as a young couple is forced apart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha is another complex love story where two people with undeniable chemistry fail to overcome insecurities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masaan, a tragic love story set in Varanasi that highlights the harsh realities of caste and social prejudice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rockstar is a tale of love, fame, and loss where the protagonist's pursuit of music comes at a personal cost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a complex love story exploring one-sided love and unfulfilled desires, leaving characters with longing and regret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a classic tearjerker about sacrificing your own happiness for someone you love, celebrating love and friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rang De Basanti, a famous coming-of-age story that intertwines the lives of modern Indian students with freedom fighters, ending on a hopeful yet melancholic note.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 hot looks of Malaika Arora for wedding functions

 

 Find Out More