Top 10 Bollywood movies which had unhappy endings
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
Devdas is a tragic love triangle between a man, his childhood sweetheart, and the woman his family chooses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mother Indiama powerful drama showcasing a woman's fight against societal norms and injustice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mughal-e-Azam, a historical love story between a prince and a court dancer forbidden by societal pressures.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lootera is a period romance with a bittersweet ending as a young couple is forced apart.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha is another complex love story where two people with undeniable chemistry fail to overcome insecurities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Masaan, a tragic love story set in Varanasi that highlights the harsh realities of caste and social prejudice.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rockstar is a tale of love, fame, and loss where the protagonist's pursuit of music comes at a personal cost.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a complex love story exploring one-sided love and unfulfilled desires, leaving characters with longing and regret.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kal Ho Naa Ho is a classic tearjerker about sacrificing your own happiness for someone you love, celebrating love and friendship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti, a famous coming-of-age story that intertwines the lives of modern Indian students with freedom fighters, ending on a hopeful yet melancholic note.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 hot looks of Malaika Arora for wedding functions
Find Out More