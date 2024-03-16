Top 10 Bollywood movies with biggest budgets

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024

Adipurush is a modern retelling of the Ramayana with a staggering budget of around 500 crores.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva follows a DJ with supernatural abilities and his partner in the movie which was made with a budget of 440 crores.

Tiger 3 saw Tiger and Zoya return to safeguard their country and family in a personal mission. The movie had a budget of 385 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last year release Jawan was made with a huge budget of 380 crores.

Pathaan was another SRK release which had a budget of 350 crores.

The highlight movie release of this year, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was also made with a budget of 350 crores.

Thugs of Hindostan was an adventure-filled saga of love for the nation, had a budget of 345 crores but couldn’t perform.

Samrat Prithviraj chronicles the heroic tale of Indian emperor Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan with a grand budget of 300 crores.

The movie '83 depicts India's historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie had a budget of 260 crores.

Family entertainer Housefull 4 with comedic chaos, the movie was made with a budget of 230 crores.

