Top 10 Bollywood movies with biggest budgets
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Adipurush is a modern retelling of the Ramayana with a staggering budget of around 500 crores.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva follows a DJ with supernatural abilities and his partner in the movie which was made with a budget of 440 crores.
Tiger 3 saw Tiger and Zoya return to safeguard their country and family in a personal mission. The movie had a budget of 385 crores.
Shah Rukh Khan’s last year release Jawan was made with a huge budget of 380 crores.
Pathaan was another SRK release which had a budget of 350 crores.
The highlight movie release of this year, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone was also made with a budget of 350 crores.
Thugs of Hindostan was an adventure-filled saga of love for the nation, had a budget of 345 crores but couldn’t perform.
Samrat Prithviraj chronicles the heroic tale of Indian emperor Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan with a grand budget of 300 crores.
The movie '83 depicts India's historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The movie had a budget of 260 crores.
Family entertainer Housefull 4 with comedic chaos, the movie was made with a budget of 230 crores.
