Top 10 Bollywood movies with the most unique plots
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Titli is a journey of self-liberation, following a young man's rebellion against his oppressive family.
Ship of Theseus explores philosophical themes of identity and ethics through three interconnected stories.
Tumbbad is a fantasy horror film set in a rural Indian village, delving into themes of greed and ambition.
Aankhon Dekhi is the story of a man who believes only what he sees, leading to a journey of philosophical exploration.
Aamir, a London-based doctor gets entangled in a terrorist plot while visiting Mumbai, leading to moral dilemmas and identity questioning.
Kshay explores a woman's obsession with a sculpture of the goddess Lakshmi, touching on themes of desire and possession.
Lipstick Under My Burkha boldly portrays the struggles of women breaking societal norms and taboos.
Masaan explores themes of love, loss, and societal pressures while set in Varanasi.
Newton, a satirical take on democracy as a clerk navigates bureaucracy and corruption while conducting elections.
Udaan chronicles a teenager's struggle against his authoritarian father to pursue his passion.
