Top 10 Bollywood movies you didn't know are adapted from Hollywood
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir Khan's take on ‘Forrest Gump’ with an Indianized storyline and historical contexts.
Shah Rukh Khan's breakthrough as an anti-hero in Baazigar, drawing from ‘A Kiss Before Dying’ for its suspenseful plot.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a college drama featuring a cycle race which was reminiscent of Breaking Away with its sports narrative.
Hum Tum was Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji's romantic journey, echoing the essence of ‘When Harry Met Sally…’ in its portrayal of relationships.
Aamir Khan's action thriller Ghajini was the first Bollywood film to cross 100 crores, drawing inspiration from Christopher Nolan's Memento.
Indianized adaptation of ‘The Godfather’, Sardar starring Amitabh Bachchan as a powerful figure in Mumbai's political landscape.
Inspired by ‘Three Men and a Baby’, Heyy Babyy was also adapted from Hollywood while adding its own Bollywood flair.
Kamal Haasan's cross-dressing comedy Chachi 420, akin to Mrs. Doubtfire showcases his dual roles convincingly.
Dil Bechara was an emotional adaptation of ‘The Fault in Our Stars,’ which touched the hearts of many.
Kaante is an ensemble action-thriller in LA, inspired by Quentin Tarantino's ‘Reservoir Dogs’ with deeper character backstories.
