Top 10 Bollywood songs that will complete 20 years in 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
From Veer-Zaara, Tere Liye. Lata Mangeshkar and Roop Kumar Rathod sang this love ballad, which was written by the renowned Madan Mohan.
Main Hoon Na from Main Hoon Na. Farah Khan made her directorial debut with this upbeat tune serving as the movie's title track.
Lakshya from Lakshya. Hrithik Roshan played an aimless young man who enlists in the army in this Farhan Akhtar-directed drama, and this upbeat song served as the film's theme.
From Dhoom comes Dhoom Machale. This popular song served as the movie's anthem. It was a thrilling action thriller that launched the Dhoom franchise.
From Hum Tum, Hum Tum. The film, a romantic comedy that took home the National Film Award for Best Popular Film, included this lighthearted melody as its title track.
Just Chill from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. One of the popular songs from the movie, which was a recreation of the Hollywood picture Cactus Flower, was this upbeat tune.
Jodhaa Akbar's Khwaja Mere Khwaja. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti was a Sufi saint, and this beautiful song was written in his honor.
Rang De Basanti's Masti Ki Paathshala. This lively tune honored youth and friendship.
From Bunty Aur Babli, Kajra Re. The Bachchan family appeared united on screen for the first time with this item song, which became an enormous hit.
Chura Liya Hai Tumne. The 1973 movie Yaadon Ki Baaraat included a legendary song that was updated for this remix.
