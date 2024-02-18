Top 10 Bollywood stars with most movies under their name
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Lalita Pawar, renowned for diverse roles, she appeared in over 700 films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher is a two-time National Award winner with over 500 films across languages.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Kapoor and all his villain roles helped him go over 700 films to his name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrish Puri, celebrated for his villain in over 400 films and is remembered for his powerful voice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aruna Irani is another versatile actress with over 300 films, who later ventured into production and direction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Om Puri was a renowned Indian and International actor with over 300 films and prestigious awards.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kader Khan, another versatile actor, writer, and director with over 300 films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Lever, a beloved comedian with over 300 films, known for impeccable comic timing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delivering diverse roles in over 300 films, Sadashiv Amrapurkar won National Film Award.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paresh Rawal:, another celebrated actor with over 200 films, known for versatility and comic timing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 found footage horror movies on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Find Out More