Top 10 Bollywood stars with most movies under their name

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024

Lalita Pawar, renowned for diverse roles, she appeared in over 700 films.

Anupam Kher is a two-time National Award winner with over 500 films across languages.

Shakti Kapoor and all his villain roles helped him go over 700 films to his name.

Amrish Puri, celebrated for his villain in over 400 films and is remembered for his powerful voice.

Aruna Irani is another versatile actress with over 300 films, who later ventured into production and direction.

Om Puri was a renowned Indian and International actor with over 300 films and prestigious awards.

Kader Khan, another versatile actor, writer, and director with over 300 films.

Johnny Lever, a beloved comedian with over 300 films, known for impeccable comic timing.

Delivering diverse roles in over 300 films, Sadashiv Amrapurkar won National Film Award.

Paresh Rawal:, another celebrated actor with over 200 films, known for versatility and comic timing.

