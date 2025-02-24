TOP 10 Bollywood wedding films you can’t miss
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 24, 2025
Dolly ki Doli starring Sonam Kapoor is a comedy wedding tale.
Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety is story of two best friend and their friendship.
Veere Di Wedding is about self discovery and friendship.
Phillauri is a supernatural romcom.
Mere Brother ki Dulhan is classic wedding comedy.
Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania revolves around a punjabi girl falls for a care free guy, challenging her arranged marriage plans.
Band Baaja Baaraat centres two individuals starting a wedding planning business.
Vivah is a emotional journey of an arranged marriage.
Monsoon Wedding revolves around a marriage and multiple love stories.
Hum Saath Saath Hai is core family drama.
