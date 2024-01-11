Top 10 classic Bollywood movies that have a cult following
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Sholay is the mother of all cult classics, featuring iconic characters, unforgettable dialogues, and started Amitabh Bachchan's rise to superstardom.
Andaz Apna Apna was hilarious with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's bromance and Karisma Kapoor's charm created its own cult following.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic portrayal of love in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge redefined the rom-com genre in Bollywood.
Nargis' powerful performance in Mother India deeply resonated with many.
Blending history with youth rebellion, Rang De Basanti sparked patriotism among the viewers.
Kishore Kumar's music paired with a heartwarming tale of unrequited love made Padosan a timeless classic.
Abhishek Bachchan's nuanced portrayal of a modern Devdas with unconventional storytelling in Dev.D was loved by all.
Kangana Ranaut's solo journey of self-discovery resonated with women is a modern classic highly loved by women.
Ayushmann Khurrana's blind pianist in a gripping neo-noir thriller with unexpected twists made Andhadhun another modern classic.
