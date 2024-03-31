Top 10 classic Korean movies that are a must-watch
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
The Housemaid, hailed as one of the best Korean movies, it explores the destructive impact of a housemaid's affair on a middle-class family.
The Surrogate Woman depicts a nobleman seeking a surrogate to continue his family line, releasing in 1986 it’s one of the best Korean classics.
Woman of Fire serves as a remake of The Housemaid delving into betrayal and revenge.
Chilsu and Mansu marks a turning point in Korean cinema, depicting friendship between a painter and a man with a communist-leaning past.
Aimless Bullet portrays post-war struggles through an accountant's efforts to raise a family amid tragedy and despair.
Pursuit of Death, released in 1980 explores post-war life through the reunion of former enemies.
The Seashore Village captures a village where women face the possibility of losing their husbands and sons to the sea.
My Mother and Her Guest explores societal expectations and tensions when an artist visits widows in the countryside.
A Hometown in the Heart portrays a young man's journey from a temple to living with a widow.
Sweet Dream reflects shifting ideals on women during the Japanese occupation, depicting consequences for a woman's actions.
