Top 10 Cricket movies to watch this IPL 2024 season

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

The movie 83 chronicles India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams documents the life of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a biopic of Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.

Azhar explores the life of Mohammad Azharuddin, former Indian cricket captain.

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj.

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor is the story of a retired cricketer who makes a comeback to fulfill his son's dream.

Kaun Pravin Tambe? follows the story of Pravin Tambe who entered the IPL at 41.

Patiala House is a family drama about a son pursuing cricket against his father's wishes.

Dil Bole Hadippa! is about a woman who disguises herself as a man to play cricket.

Lagaan is a classic drama revolving around a village cricket team fighting the British Raj through a game.

