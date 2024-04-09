Top 10 critically acclaimed Hindi movies to watch for free
Nishant
| Apr 09, 2024
Monsoon Wedding is a quirky wedding film that offers a vibrant portrayal of Indian weddings. On YouTube.
Socha Na Tha explores the confusion of modern-day love with Ayesha Takia and Abhay Deol in lead roles. On YouTube.
Gulaal is a hard-hitting exploration of caste and student politics in India. On YouTube.
Mr And Mrs Iyer is a restrained portrayal of communalism in India, following a Tamil Brahmin girl and a Bengali Muslim photographer. On YouTube.
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi explores the lives of three individuals amidst social and economic changes in the 70s. On Plex.
Pinjar is a period drama that tells a partition story with notable performances. On YouTube.
Rockford is a coming-of-age film following a young boy's experiences in a boarding school. On YouTube.
Based on the life of Phoolan Devi, Bandit Queen is acclaimed for Seema Biswas' stellar performance. On YouTube,
Lootera is a romantic drama lauded for its dreamy backgrounds and strong performances. On Hotstar.
Laadli Laila or Virgin Goat follows a desperate farmer's attempt at finding his family's last goat a mating partner. On YouTube.
