Top 10 disappointing big-budget Bollywood movies that bombed at Box Office

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was made on around ₹350 crore budget, collecting huge losses at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalank with a budget of ₹150 crore and a worldwide collection of ₹145 crore, Kalank faced an estimated loss of ₹70 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samrat Prithviraj, despite a budget of ₹200 crore, Samrat it only garnered ₹86 crore worldwide, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹114 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zero had a budget of ₹200 crore but managed only ₹191 crore worldwide, leading to an estimated loss of ₹9 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Produced for ₹120 crore, Bombay Velvet grossed ₹34 crore globally, incurring an estimated loss of ₹86 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With a production cost of ₹85 crore, Dhaakad earned a mere ₹5.45 crore worldwide, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹79 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Made with a budget of ₹60 crore, Love Story 2050 collected only ₹18.5 crore worldwide, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹41.5 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tubelight despite collecting a decent amount at the Box Office but was not what the fans were expecting as the Eid release from Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With a budget of ₹75 crore, Shaandaar managed to collect only ₹43.13 crore globally, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹31.87 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohenjo Daro, a fantasy historical drama, produced for ₹115 crores also couldn’t live up to the expectations set by the fans and creators.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Diwali Box Office 2024: Big 7 clash to ensure Rs 1000 crore

 

 Find Out More