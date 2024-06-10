Top 10 disappointing big-budget Bollywood movies that bombed at Box Office
Nishant
| Jun 10, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was made on around ₹350 crore budget, collecting huge losses at the Box Office.
Kalank with a budget of ₹150 crore and a worldwide collection of ₹145 crore, Kalank faced an estimated loss of ₹70 crore.
Samrat Prithviraj, despite a budget of ₹200 crore, Samrat it only garnered ₹86 crore worldwide, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹114 crore.
Zero had a budget of ₹200 crore but managed only ₹191 crore worldwide, leading to an estimated loss of ₹9 crore.
Produced for ₹120 crore, Bombay Velvet grossed ₹34 crore globally, incurring an estimated loss of ₹86 crore.
With a production cost of ₹85 crore, Dhaakad earned a mere ₹5.45 crore worldwide, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹79 crore.
Made with a budget of ₹60 crore, Love Story 2050 collected only ₹18.5 crore worldwide, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹41.5 crore.
Tubelight despite collecting a decent amount at the Box Office but was not what the fans were expecting as the Eid release from Salman Khan.
With a budget of ₹75 crore, Shaandaar managed to collect only ₹43.13 crore globally, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹31.87 crore.
Mohenjo Daro, a fantasy historical drama, produced for ₹115 crores also couldn’t live up to the expectations set by the fans and creators.
