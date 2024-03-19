Top 10 films of the Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty which never got released
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Unreleased movies that Suniel Shetty has are "Ek Aur Faulad" and "Do Kadam Aage," both of which star Divya Bharti.
His unfinished films include "Jahil," in which he was supposed to feature with Raveena Tandon, and "Hum Hain Aag," in which Somy Ali co starred.
Shetty was also scheduled to star with Sonali Bendre in "Ayuddh" and Sridevi in "The Bodyguard."
Several additional movies, including "Kaurav," in which Shetty was supposed to co-star with Akshay Kumar, were never released.
Manisha Koirala and Suniel Shetty were supposed to star in the movie "Jua," but it was never released.
In a similar vein, despite Shetty's cooperation, "Radheshyam Sita Ram," starring Aishwarya Rai, was never released.
Furthermore, "Hum Panchi Ek Daal Ke," which starred Aishwarya Rai as well, was not released in theaters.
"Purab Ki Laila Paschim Ka Chhaila," which costarred Namrata Shirodkar, was another unfinished film.
