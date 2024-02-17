Top 10 great movies which flopped on Box Office
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Attack was an action movie with a blend of sci-fi that tried to do things differently but it wasn’t appreciated by the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles suffered due to its unconventional theme.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota was a severely underrated superhero movie which only made about 2 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zero was an unconventional theme that was very different from the others and couldn’t even recover its budget.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jagga Jasoos gave its audience a unique experience with its detective story and was a disaster at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jhund was a sports movie that also did a good job at portraying societal issues regarding it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guzaarish saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Hrithik Roshan collaborate and had high expectations of it which it couldn’t live up to.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is another superhero movie that went unappreciated and only collected about 3 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A visually stunning movie, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy flopped at Box Office despite its good storyline.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarakshan was a sociopolitical drama that raised the right conversations but couldn’t be successful on the big screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 richest TV stars of India
Find Out More