Top 10 great movies which flopped on Box Office

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024

Attack was an action movie with a blend of sci-fi that tried to do things differently but it wasn’t appreciated by the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles suffered due to its unconventional theme.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota was a severely underrated superhero movie which only made about 2 crores at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zero was an unconventional theme that was very different from the others and couldn’t even recover its budget.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jagga Jasoos gave its audience a unique experience with its detective story and was a disaster at the Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhund was a sports movie that also did a good job at portraying societal issues regarding it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guzaarish saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Hrithik Roshan collaborate and had high expectations of it which it couldn’t live up to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is another superhero movie that went unappreciated and only collected about 3 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A visually stunning movie, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy flopped at Box Office despite its good storyline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarakshan was a sociopolitical drama that raised the right conversations but couldn’t be successful on the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 richest TV stars of India

 

 Find Out More