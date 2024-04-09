Top 10 heartbreaking movies where lovers couldn't end up together

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

Past Lives follows childhood friends who get reunited after 20 years for a week as they confront love and destiny.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meri Pyaari Bindu follows the love story of childhood sweethearts who drift apart due to their contrasting dreams.

Casablanca is a World War II love triangle where Rick sacrifices love for a bigger cause.

La La Land follows aspiring artists chasing dreams in LA, but love and success clash.

500 Days of Summer, a hopeless romantic and a free spirit clash, seeking different things and not making it together.

Om Shanti Om is a reincarnation romance where a past life mystery and lost love resurfaces.

5 to 7 follows a secret weekday affair between a married couple that ends bittersweetly.

A Star is Born is the love story between an aging musician who mentors and loves a rising star, but their paths diverge.

Raanjhanaa, unwavering love across religious divides faces societal barriers.

Remember Me, past trauma, and a shocking secret tears the passionate love apart between Tyler and Ally.

