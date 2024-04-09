Top 10 heartbreaking movies where lovers couldn't end up together
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Past Lives follows childhood friends who get reunited after 20 years for a week as they confront love and destiny.
Meri Pyaari Bindu follows the love story of childhood sweethearts who drift apart due to their contrasting dreams.
Casablanca is a World War II love triangle where Rick sacrifices love for a bigger cause.
La La Land follows aspiring artists chasing dreams in LA, but love and success clash.
500 Days of Summer, a hopeless romantic and a free spirit clash, seeking different things and not making it together.
Om Shanti Om is a reincarnation romance where a past life mystery and lost love resurfaces.
5 to 7 follows a secret weekday affair between a married couple that ends bittersweetly.
A Star is Born is the love story between an aging musician who mentors and loves a rising star, but their paths diverge.
Raanjhanaa, unwavering love across religious divides faces societal barriers.
Remember Me, past trauma, and a shocking secret tears the passionate love apart between Tyler and Ally.
