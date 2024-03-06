Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movie franchises
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger Franchise has 3 movies with a worldwide gross of about 1365 crores.
Sunny Deol’s signature Gadar franchise released the second part of its movie last year and now stands at more than 800 crores in collections.
Family entertainer Housefull Franchise has 4 movies with about 777 crores in worldwide collections.
The Dhoom franchise with 3 movies has 750 crores in worldwide collections.
Another Salman Khan franchise in the list is Dabangg which has 3 movies and more than 700 crores in collections.
Comedy movie franchise, Golmaal made approximately 600 crores.
One of the only superhero franchises of India, Krrish had made about 589 crores at the Box Office.
Race Franchise with 3 movies has made 572 crores at the Box Office.
Adopted from the Southern cinema, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam has made more than 450 crores with just 2 movies.
