Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 15, 2024
Fighter stands as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year, raking in ₹212.50 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaitaan follows with impressive earnings of ₹150.00 crore, securing its spot as the second highest-grosser.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya claims the third position, grossing ₹87.00 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crew takes the fourth spot with total net earnings of ₹83.07 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Article 370 earned ₹81.02 crore, making it the fifth highest-grossing film on the list.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan amassed ₹65.80 crore, placing it sixth among the top earners.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maidaan collected ₹54.00 crore, ranking as the seventh highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hindi version of Hanuman stands at eighth with earnings of ₹50.76 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Srikanth garnered ₹49.50 crore, making it the ninth top-grossing film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madgaon Express completes the list, earning ₹37.51 crore and taking the tenth spot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Tamil and Telugu web series to binge-watch this weekend
Find Out More