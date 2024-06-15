Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2024

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2024

Fighter stands as the highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year, raking in ₹212.50 crore.

Shaitaan follows with impressive earnings of ₹150.00 crore, securing its spot as the second highest-grosser.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya claims the third position, grossing ₹87.00 crore.

Crew takes the fourth spot with total net earnings of ₹83.07 crore.

Article 370 earned ₹81.02 crore, making it the fifth highest-grossing film on the list.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan amassed ₹65.80 crore, placing it sixth among the top earners.

Maidaan collected ₹54.00 crore, ranking as the seventh highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year.

Hindi version of Hanuman stands at eighth with earnings of ₹50.76 crore.

Srikanth garnered ₹49.50 crore, making it the ninth top-grossing film.

Madgaon Express completes the list, earning ₹37.51 crore and taking the tenth spot.

