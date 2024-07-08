Top 10 highest-grossing historical South Indian movies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the highest-grossing South Indian movie making around 1742.30cr at the Box Office.
RRR, set before India’s independence, the movie grossed around 1250.90cr in theatres.
Kalki 2898 AD currently stands at third place grossing 895.15cr in the Box Office and is still in cinemas.
Baahubali: The Beginning was the first part of the historical thriller and a set-up for an epic conclusion, it grossed 572.10cr.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part I, set during the Cholda dynasty, the first part of the movie made 496.20cr.
Adipurush is a modern adaptation of Ramayana which grossed 353.30cr.
Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two made 343.50cr at the Box Office.
2024 release Hanu Man revolves around a man who gains the power of Lord Hanuman, the movie grossed 295.80cr.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy tells the true story of Narasimha Reddy and his fight against the British East Indian company, the movie made 231.50cr.
Rangasthalam is set in a village in the 1980’s, the movie made 206.60cr at the Box Office.
