Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movie franchises
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2024
Avengers, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the superheroes galore. This blockbuster bunch dominates the box office with epic battles and jokes.
Lightsabers and spaceships, Jedi and Sith - Star Wars has been thrilling families for generations.
Hogwarts and a boy who lived! Magic never gets old, and Harry Potter keeps casting its spell on audiences, both young and old.
Spider-Man: Your friendly neighborhood Spiderman. Peter swings into action with relatable problems and thrilling adventures.
Agent 007 keeps things classy with gadgets, girls, and worldwide espionage thrills in James Bond.
Avengers is the story of Earth's mightiest heroes assembling for ultimate superhero smackdowns that always leave us with our jaws on the floor.
Fast & Furious: Family and fast cars, an adrenaline-pumping crew races across continents, dodging explosions.
Gotham's Dark Knight is always on watch. Batman continues to keep the streets safe as per usual.
DC Comics’ Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman with the rest DC crew have epic battles, cool powers, and stories.
X-Men is the story of Mutants fighting for their rights. Professor X's proves that superpowers aren't everything.
