Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movies at Indian Box Office
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Avatar: The Way of Water which was the sequel to the original avatar made the most at Indian Box Office with ₹378.22 crore.
Avengers: Endgame, the last movie in the Avengers franchise minted out around ₹373.22 crore.
Avengers: Infinity War was the first part of the series before Endgame which made ₹227.43 crore.
Spider-Man: No Way Home, this animated action movie of everyone’s favourite superhero made ₹218.41 crore at the Indian Box Office.
The Jungle Book, the classic story of Mowgli done as a live-action remake made ₹188.6 crore.
The animated remake of The Lion King was able to make ₹158.71 crore while following the story of Simba.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, another movie of the Marvel franchise made ₹130.8 crore.
Last year’s release and multiple Oscar winner, Oppenheimer made 128.46 crore at the Indian screens.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One following fan-favourite Ethan Hunt on a new mission, the movie made ₹119.53 crore.
Fast X made ₹108.83 crore as Dom Toretto and his crew faces a new threat with global consequences.
