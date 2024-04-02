Top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movies at Indian Box Office

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Avatar: The Way of Water which was the sequel to the original avatar made the most at Indian Box Office with ₹378.22 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avengers: Endgame, the last movie in the Avengers franchise minted out around ₹373.22 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avengers: Infinity War was the first part of the series before Endgame which made ₹227.43 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home, this animated action movie of everyone’s favourite superhero made ₹218.41 crore at the Indian Box Office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Jungle Book, the classic story of Mowgli done as a live-action remake made ₹188.6 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The animated remake of The Lion King was able to make ₹158.71 crore while following the story of Simba.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, another movie of the Marvel franchise made ₹130.8 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Last year’s release and multiple Oscar winner, Oppenheimer made 128.46 crore at the Indian screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One following fan-favourite Ethan Hunt on a new mission, the movie made ₹119.53 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fast X made ₹108.83 crore as Dom Toretto and his crew faces a new threat with global consequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ajay Devgn birthday special: Top 5 films rejected by the star that became a hit

 

 Find Out More