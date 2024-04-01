Top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of first quarter of 2024
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, this action thriller collected a worldwide gross of 355.4cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu Man, a fantasy adventure film directed by Prasanth Varma, featuring Teja Sajja has a worldwide gross of 296.5cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam survival adventure thriller with a worldwide gross of 216.5cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shaitaan featuring Ajay Devgn and Madhavan, a Horror thriller film with a worldwide gross of 194.9cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guntur Kaaram starred Sreeleela and Mahesh Babu. Action drama with a worldwide gross of 184.2cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the romantic comedy with a worldwide gross of 142.5cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Premalu, another Malyalam entry, a romantic comedy with a worldwide gross of 127.4cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Article 370, an action drama featuring Yami Gautam made 108.8cr in worldwide gross and was labeled as a super hit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ayalaan was a sci-fi adventure with a lot of use of VFX, the movie collected 81.4cr in worldwide gross.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Captain Miller featured Dhanush, an adventure drama with a worldwide gross of 78.2cr rounding up the list.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies with the most tragic endings on Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More