Top 10 highest-grossing Marathi movies that you should watch
Nishant
| May 12, 2024
Sairat is the highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time with a staggering worldwide gross of 110 crores.
Baipan Bhari Deva is a 2023 follows six sisters who take part in Mangalgauri competition with a gross of 90.5 crores.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the biopic of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with a gross of around 75 crores.
Ved has a worldwide gross of 75 crores following the story of the depressed alcoholic.
Natsamrat, a family drama movie which collected a worldwide gross of 48 crores starring Nana Patekar.
Pawankhind, a historical drama set in 1660 follows the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with gross of 43 crores.
Timepass 2 is a romantic comedy movie following the story of two childhood actors that grossed 40 crores.
Daagdi Chaawl is an action crime movie that collected a total of 37 crores at the Worldwide box office.
Lai Bhaari rounds up the list at the tenth spot that collected 35 crores.
