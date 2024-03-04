Top 10 highest-grossing movie sequels that broke previous records
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024
The excitement surrounding Baahubali was one of a kind, enabling the sequel to make approximately 1700 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2023 making around 700 crores, it was the sequel to the old-school Sunny Deol action movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai was the second part in the movie series which made more than 550 crores at the Box Office,
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 3 saw Hrithik Roshan walk out and Aamir Khan takes on the lead role, the movie made approximately 550 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superhero series continued with Krrish 3 starring Hrithik Roshan, loved by the fans the movie made 375 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The highly awaited second part of Drishyam made around 345 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Golmaal, a family entertainer with four parts and the final sequel of the movie turned out to be the best making more than 300 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhool Bhulaiyaa's second part of the movie however performed better at the Box Office making more than 250 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 also grossed better than the original making about 220 crores at the Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Similarly, Ajay Devgn’s cop movie Singham Returns was a treat for action movie fans as it grossed around 220 crores as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 most horrifying Indian movies on sexual crimes
Find Out More