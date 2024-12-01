Top 10 highest opening day grossers in Indian Cinema, will Pushpa 2 be able to beat THESE films?
Before the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, here's a list of films that smashed it at the box office on day one with its worldwide business.
RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR remains to be the highest day one opening day grossers so far. As per IMDb, it made Rs 223.5 cr gross collection.
Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that is the highest grossing Indian film ever made around Rs 214.5 cr gross collection on first day.
Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan in the lead was a smashing hit with Rs 182.6 cr opening day collection.
Once again, Prabhas' film has found a mention in this list as his movie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire did a business of Rs 165.3 cr on its opening day.
Yash starrer KGF 2 also is among the highest grossing Indian movies. It gross collection on first day was around Rs 162.9 cr.
Jr NTR's recently released movie Devara: Part 1 made around Rs 145.2 cr as per IMDb.
Thalapathy Vijay's much-talked about movie Leo is also on the list. It made around Rs 142.8 cr on day 1. Sanjay Dutt was also a part of the film.
Prabhas' movie Adipurush even though received severe backlash made around Rs 136.8 cr on its opening day.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has found a mention in the list. The film made around Rs 129.2 cr worldwide on day one.
Last on the list is Saaho with Rs 125.6 cr opening day collection. It is followed by Animal.
