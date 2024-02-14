Top 10 highest paid actors of Bollywood whose fee will shock you
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Reportedly, Varun Dhawan takes 30-35 crore per picture from his producers.
Shahid Kapoor charges around 30-40 crore in a film for his presence.
If we believe media reports then Ranveer Singh takes between 30 to 50 crore per film.
Ranbir Kapoor takes around 60-75 crore per film as his fee amount.
The Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik has his fee as 80-100 crore per film.
Ajay has kept his fee between 60-125 crore per film or series.
According to media reports, Akshay Kumar takes a huge amount of 70-145 crore film.
For his outstanding perfection, Aamir Khan charges 100-150 crore per film.
Salman Khan too charges around 100-150 crore per film. Bhaijaan is indeed one of the highest paid stars.
The megastar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges 100-200 crore per film and hence, makes him one of the highest paid actors.
