Top 10 highest-rated Marvel movies as per IMDb
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
Avengers: Endgame was the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga, featuring all favourite superheroes, with breathtaking battles and a rating of 8.4.
Avengers: Infinity War unites our beloved heroes against Thanos for the first part of intense action movie, also with a rating of 8.4.
Tom Holland's Peter Parker navigates a multiverse twist in Spider-Man: No Way Home which had a rating of 8.2.
Guardians of the Galaxy is a cosmic adventure with a quirky group of misfit heroes. Rating - 8.0.
The Avengers showcased electrifying heroics and witty banter among the heroes for the first time, the movie had a rating of 8.0.
Iron Man tells the origin story that launched the MCU, starring Robert Downey Jr. and laying the franchise's foundation, rating - 7.9.
Thor: Ragnarok provided a refreshing and humorous take on Thor's adventures, highly resonating with audiences. With a rating of 7.9. 2
Captain America: Civil War had a rating of 7.8 featuring a clash within the Avengers, also introducing new characters.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier with the same rating, unraveled a thrilling conspiracy with intense action sequences and unexpected revelations.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a sequel embracing emotional depth and a memorable soundtrack, solidifying its status with a rating of 7.6.
