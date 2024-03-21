Top 10 highest rated Rani Mukerji movies to watch today
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
In the 2018 film Hichki, Rani Mukerji portrays a teacher with Tourette syndrome in a moving performance that motivates her students to overcome obstacles.
In the romantic film Chalte Chalte (2003), Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan display their acting abilities phenomenally.
Veer-Zaara (2004): In this epic romance helmed by Yash Chopra, Rani Mukerji excels in a supporting role that gives the story complexity and heart.
Rani Mukerji gives a strong performance in the 2011 film No One Killed Jessica as a dedicated journalist working to bring Jessica Lall's case to justice.
Bunty Aur Babli (2005): With Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji displays her versatility in this crime comedy.
In the legendary Bollywood film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Rani Mukerji creates a memorable character named Tina who would live on in the memories of moviegoers for years to come.
In the 2002 film Saathiya, Rani Mukerji enthralls viewers with her depiction of a young lady negotiating the difficulties of marriage and love.
Hum Tum (2004): A charming story of love and friendship, Hum Tum stars Rani Mukerji opposite Saif Ali Khan.
In the suspenseful thriller Mardaani (2014), Rani Mukerji excels as a strong police officer as she pursues a child trafficking ring with unwavering determination.
Black (2005): Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly praised film has a standout performance by Rani Mukerji.
