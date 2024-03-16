Top 10 highest-rated South Indian movies as per IMDb ratings

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024

777 Charlie is an adventure-comedy with a heartfelt bond between a boy and his dog, with a rating of 8.8.

C/o Kancharapalem, is a drama featuring unconventional love stories set in a small town. The movie also has a rating of 8.7.

Peranbu is an emotional drama with a wholesome bond between a single father and his daughter, also has a rating of 8.7.

Soorarai Pottru, also with a rating of 8.7 is an inspirational drama based on a true story about a man's journey to revolutionize the aviation industry.

Randhawa with a similar rating, a thriller following a man's quest for truth about his identity.

Kaithi follows an ex-convict caught in a drug raid, acclaimed for its tension-filled narrative has a rating of 8.5.

Jersey, an inspirational sports drama about a cricketer's comeback, lauded for its emotional depth with a rating of 8.5.

Asuran also with a rating of 8.5, is an intense drama about a father's struggle to protect his son.

Visaaranai is a gripping crime drama based on true events, known for its intense portrayal of injustice also with the same rating.

