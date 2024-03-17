Top 10 highly ambitious Bollywood movie projects that got shelved
Mar 17, 2024
The Immortal Ashwathama was supposed to star Vicky Kaushal that got shelved due to the pandemic.
Munna Bhai Chale America’s teaser was released but the movie never went to the shooting stage and got shelved.
Chanda Mama Door Ke was a passionate project of Sushant Singh Rajput that could never be released.
2 States was originally supposed to be adapted by Vishal Bhardwaj starring SRK but it got shelved and the rights were purchased by Karan Johar.
Takht, one of the most ambitious projects of Karan Johar set in the Mughal period was shelved due to the pandemic.
Anurag Kashyap announced Doga in 2008, based on a classic comic book but the movie couldn’t get out of the production stage.
Shuddhi was supposed to cast Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan was shelved due to creative differences.
Paani was suaxpposed to talk about the scarcity of water but was shelved due to a big budget.
Baiju Bawra is a classic musical that SLB wanted to remake and was announced by the director but couldn’t released.
