Top 10 highly engaging action-packed South Indian movies to add to your watchlist

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024

Jagame Thandhiram is a gritty action thriller that follows the journey of a skilled Tamil gangster. On Netflix.

Minnal Murali combines superhero elements with action-packed sequences following a young man with superhero abilities. On Netflix.

Baahubali series, a magnum opus in Indian cinema, it is a saga of warring kingdoms, featuring larger-than-life battles. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Dasara is a high-octane action flick that revolves around three childhood friends who get into a fight against the son of the village’s headman. On Netflix

Beast is an adrenaline-fueled action extravaganza that follows the journey of a vigilante as he takes on a powerful criminal syndicate. On Netflix

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo blends action with elements of romance and family drama following Bantu as he learns his real parentage. On Netflix.

Petta is another action-packed thriller featuring Rajinikanth who gets forced to face his past. On Jio Cinema.

Leo is a gripping action-drama that follows the life of a calm cafe owner who gets involved in a drug cartel. On Netflix.

Rangasthalam, an action-packed tale of a charismatic village leader as he takes on a tyrannical landlord. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Thani Oruvan follows an idealistic police officer against a cunning and corrupt scientist-turned-criminal mastermind. On MX player.

