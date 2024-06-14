Top 10 hilariously bad Hindi movies to watch with your friends
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 14, 2024
Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, infamous for its bizarre storyline involving a supernatural shape-shifting villain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Aggan, directed by Feroz Khan and starring his son Fardeen Khan, this movie is known for its bizarre plot and unintentionally funny scenes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love Story 2050 is a sci-fi romantic film, starring Priyanka Chopra, was ambitious but failed due to its poor execution and laughable special effects.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tees Maar Khan starring Akshay Kumar, this film is criticized for its weak plot and over-the-top humor and featured outlandish characters and slapstick comedy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe was Salman Khan's action film which suffered from a lack of substance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome To New York featured Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh but the star-studded cast couldn’t save it from its lackluster plot and execution.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karzzzz was Himesh Reshammiya’s remake of the classic film fails spectacularly with over-the-top acting and laughable dialogues.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gunda, Mithun Chakraborty’s film is infamous for its illogical plot, excessive violence, and overacting, earning it a cult status.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a recent Salman Khan film, is known for its lack of effort and unintentional humor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Father's Day 2024: Top 10 web series to watch with your daddy on OTT
Find Out More