Top 10 Hindi movies that inspired South Indian blockbusters

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2024

Akshay Kumar’s OMG - Oh My God! was remade in Telugu with the title Gopala Gopala.

Aamir Khan’s production Delhi Belly inspired Tamil movie Settai.

Modern Bollywood classic, A Wednesday was remade in both Tamil and Telugu with titles Unnaipol Oruvan and Eeenadu respectively.

Aamir Khan’s classic movie 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil with the title Nanban.

Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor was remade in Tamil with the title Kanden Kadhalai.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai, another Bollywood classic was remade in Telugu with the title Shankar Dada Zindabad.

Solider was remade in Tamil movie titled Villu starring Vijay.

Sunny Deol starrer Ghatak was remade into Aapthudu.

Anil Kapoor’s classic movie, Mr. India was remade in Tamil titled En Rathathin Rathame and as Jai Karnataka in Kannada.

