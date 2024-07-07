Top 10 Hindi movies that inspired South Indian blockbusters
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 07, 2024
Akshay Kumar’s OMG - Oh My God! was remade in Telugu with the title Gopala Gopala.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s production Delhi Belly inspired Tamil movie Settai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Modern Bollywood classic, A Wednesday was remade in both Tamil and Telugu with titles Unnaipol Oruvan and Eeenadu respectively.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s classic movie 3 Idiots was remade in Tamil with the title Nanban.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met starring Shahid Kapoor was remade in Tamil with the title Kanden Kadhalai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lage Raho Munna Bhai, another Bollywood classic was remade in Telugu with the title Shankar Dada Zindabad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Solider was remade in Tamil movie titled Villu starring Vijay.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol starrer Ghatak was remade into Aapthudu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor’s classic movie, Mr. India was remade in Tamil titled En Rathathin Rathame and as Jai Karnataka in Kannada.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Ullozhukku, Grim and dark South movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More