Top 10 Hindi movies with most unconventional endings
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Lootera, inspired by O. Henry's The Last Leaf, ends tragically but beautifully, leaving a lasting impact.
The Lunchbox was a subtle film with efficient storytelling, leaving viewers satisfied yet wanting more by the end.
October explored grief with gentle depth, focusing on the journey towards death and the confidence it brings.
Masaan featured a profound and symbolic ending, merging two worlds' sadness into hope.
Meri Pyaari Bindu challenges conventional love narratives with an unconventional ending.
Depicting personal growth amidst childhood trauma, Dear Zindagi deviates from typical romantic resolutions.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! was a period mystery movie that ended on a thought-provoking note different from the norms.
Rang De Basanti tries to draw parallels between the protagonist’s lives and freedom fighters, ending emotionally yet thought-provokingly.
Sir explores class dynamics in love showing how big a part it can play when someone tries to defy it.
Dil Bechara offers a poignant yet heartwarming message on life, disease, and death.
