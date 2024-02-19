Top 10 Hollywood movies inspired by Indian movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

A Common Man was an official remake Bollywood movie A Wednesday.

Delivery Man was inspired by Vicky Donor and had a sperm donation plot.

Indian movie Darr inspired Fear in its love triangle and stalker scene.

Abhay inspired action sequences for the movie Kill Bill.

Sangam and Pearl Harbor shared a similar love triangle plot.

Just Go With It and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya shared a similar plot.

Leap Year is similar to Jab We Met with a talkative girl meeting a stranger, falling in love, and reuniting.

Hitch is inspired by Chhoti Si Baat where a man seeks help to woo a girl.

Divorce Invitation is a remake of the Tamil film Aahwanam.

