Top 10 Hollywood movies inspired by Indian movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
A Common Man was an official remake Bollywood movie A Wednesday.
Delivery Man was inspired by Vicky Donor and had a sperm donation plot.
Indian movie Darr inspired Fear in its love triangle and stalker scene.
Abhay inspired action sequences for the movie Kill Bill.
Sangam and Pearl Harbor shared a similar love triangle plot.
Just Go With It and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya shared a similar plot.
Leap Year is similar to Jab We Met with a talkative girl meeting a stranger, falling in love, and reuniting.
Hitch is inspired by Chhoti Si Baat where a man seeks help to woo a girl.
Divorce Invitation is a remake of the Tamil film Aahwanam.
