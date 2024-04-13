Top 10 Hollywood movies that were shot in India
Nishant
| Apr 13, 2024
Christopher Nolan's film Tenet was shot in Mumbai at places Colaba Causeway, Breach Candy, Taj Hotel etc.
Netflix movie, Extraction with Chris Hemsworth, filmed in Dhaka and also shot in Gujarat, Ahmedabad.
The Dark Knight Rises, Batman escapes jail in Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.
Slumdog Millionaire, an award-winning film depicting life in Mumbai slums.
Mission Impossible 4, a Tom Cruise spy movie with Anil Kapoor had some parts of it shot in Mumbai.
Julia Roberts' self-discovery journey with parts filmed in India in Delhi & Pataudi in Eat Pray Love.
Life of Pi starring Irrfan Khan filmed in various locations including Puducherry and Kerala.
The Namesake is a movie based on Jhumpa Lahiri's book, filmed in Kolkata.
The Bourne Supremacy is a Matt Damon spy movie with scenes shot in Goa.
Million Dollar Arm is a sports drama about baseball players, filmed mostly in Mumbai.
