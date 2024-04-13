Top 10 Hollywood movies that were shot in India

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 13, 2024

Christopher Nolan's film Tenet was shot in Mumbai at places Colaba Causeway, Breach Candy, Taj Hotel etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netflix movie, Extraction with Chris Hemsworth, filmed in Dhaka and also shot in Gujarat, Ahmedabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Dark Knight Rises, Batman escapes jail in Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Slumdog Millionaire, an award-winning film depicting life in Mumbai slums.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Impossible 4, a Tom Cruise spy movie with Anil Kapoor had some parts of it shot in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Julia Roberts' self-discovery journey with parts filmed in India in Delhi & Pataudi in Eat Pray Love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Life of Pi starring Irrfan Khan filmed in various locations including Puducherry and Kerala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Namesake is a movie based on Jhumpa Lahiri's book, filmed in Kolkata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bourne Supremacy is a Matt Damon spy movie with scenes shot in Goa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Million Dollar Arm is a sports drama about baseball players, filmed mostly in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bridgerton 3 on Netflix, Top 8 historical web series to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More