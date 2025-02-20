TOP 10 Hollywood thrillers you must watch

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2025

Jaws (1975) follows a giant shark that scares a small resort town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shutter Islands is a psychological thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bourne Identity focuses on a man suffering from amnesia trying to discover his true identity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cape Fear is about a criminal on mission to get revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red Dragon revolves around FBI agent catching serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Carlito's Way is mysterious thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Psycho (1998) is classic Hollywood thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Split is about a man having 24 different personalities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Get Out is a horror-thriller film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agro explores rescuing six Americans during U.S. hostages crisis in Iran.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dangal to Hindi Medium; TOP 10 highest Bollywood grossers in China

 

 Find Out More