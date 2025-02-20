TOP 10 Hollywood thrillers you must watch
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 20, 2025
Jaws (1975) follows a giant shark that scares a small resort town.
Shutter Islands is a psychological thriller film.
The Bourne Identity focuses on a man suffering from amnesia trying to discover his true identity.
Cape Fear is about a criminal on mission to get revenge.
Red Dragon revolves around FBI agent catching serial killer.
Carlito's Way is mysterious thriller film.
Psycho (1998) is classic Hollywood thriller.
Split is about a man having 24 different personalities.
Get Out is a horror-thriller film.
Agro explores rescuing six Americans during U.S. hostages crisis in Iran.
