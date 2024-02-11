Top 10 iconic Bollywood actors and their worst movies
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
Radhe is probably one of the worst-rated movies with a rating of a mere 1.9. The Salman Khan movie was not received well by the fans.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke is one of the movies that Shah Rukh Khan would like to forget about.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roy was Ranbir Kapoor’s movie which almost made no sense with no connected storylines.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan’s Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage was a romantic action movie that flopped terribly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan still regrets doing the movie Humshakals and even admitted to it publicly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan is usually known for his exquisite movie choices but doing Mela would definitely be the mistake of his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag was by far the worst movie by Ajay Devgn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunday featured Ranveer Singh in the most generic love triangle story ever.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan’s Boom was definitely his worst movie, Katrina Kaif also debuted in this movie which she regrets to day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor’s Fool N Final tries to cover a lot of stories at once while not being able to connect any of them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before The Kerala Story on Zee5, Top 10 controversial films to watch on OTT
Find Out More