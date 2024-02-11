Top 10 iconic Bollywood actors and their worst movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Radhe is probably one of the worst-rated movies with a rating of a mere 1.9. The Salman Khan movie was not received well by the fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke is one of the movies that Shah Rukh Khan would like to forget about.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roy was Ranbir Kapoor’s movie which almost made no sense with no connected storylines.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan’s Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage was a romantic action movie that flopped terribly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan still regrets doing the movie Humshakals and even admitted to it publicly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan is usually known for his exquisite movie choices but doing Mela would definitely be the mistake of his career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag was by far the worst movie by Ajay Devgn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gunday featured Ranveer Singh in the most generic love triangle story ever.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan’s Boom was definitely his worst movie, Katrina Kaif also debuted in this movie which she regrets to day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor’s Fool N Final tries to cover a lot of stories at once while not being able to connect any of them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before The Kerala Story on Zee5, Top 10 controversial films to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More