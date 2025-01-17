Top 10 iconic Bollywood dialogues that became unforgettable catchphrases
Roger Khuraijam
| Jan 17, 2025
The dialogues are so iconic that it is etched in our memories and often becomes part of our everyday conversations. Here are some of the most iconic Bollywood dialogues that became catchphrases.
“Mogambo khush hua” The famous dialogue is from the movie Mr India, where a humble violinist and philanthropist receives a cloaking device that grants him invisibility.
“Kitne admi the” From the movie Sholay, the film is about two ex-convict hired by a retired policeman to help him catch Gabbar Singh.
“Utha le re baba” Starring Askhay Kumar, the line from the movie Hera Pheri follows three unemployed men who need money, receive a call from a kidnapper and things go awry.
“Mere Karan-Arjun aaenge” The line is from the movie Karan-Arjun where Durga’s two sons set out to avenge the death of their father.
“I can talk English; I can walk English. I can laugh in English… because English is a very funny language” From the movie Namak Halal, this is not only funny but also stands out from them all.
“Tension lene ka nahi, sirf dene ka” You must have known this dialogue from the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, where a gangster Munna Bhai, who decides to fulfill his fathers dream by becoming a doctor.
“Maari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain kay” Dangal, starring Aamir Khan follows a pehlwani amateur wrestler who trains his daughters to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.
“All izz well” Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie is about two friends searching for their long lost friend and searching for him. They recall their college days and the movie is 3 idiots.
“Main apni favorite hoon” This particular dialogue is from Jab We Met where a heartbroken tycoon who is on the verge of committing suicide meets a bubbly girl who plans to elope with her lover.
“Don’t underestimate the power of a common man” Movie: Chennai Express, the plot centers on a young man named Rahul who sets out to immerse his late grandfather’s ashes.
