Top 10 Indian blockbuster movies inspired by Korean dramas

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2024

Bharat is based on Ode to My Father depicting Korean history through an ordinary man's life.

Barfi! was inspired by the Korean film Lover's Concerto, a romantic comedy with a central character who has a disability.

Te3n is a remake of Montage, following a grandparent searching for a missing child.

Awarapan is said to be an uncredited remake of the Korean film A Bittersweet Life. Both are gangster films with a hitman seeking revenge.

Ek Villain is reportedly inspired by I Saw the Devil, showcasing a revenge story.

Jazbaa is a remake of Seven Days where a lawyer fights to save her daughter.

Dhamaka was inspired by the Korean film The Terror Live, both movies involve a tense hostage situation played out live on television.

Murder 2 is allegedly based on The Chaser, both involving a serial killer.

