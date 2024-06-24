Top 10 Indian directors and their must-watch upcoming movies
Nishant
| Jun 24, 2024
Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest Indian projects releasing today, with the movie breaking records while in pre-booking.
The third movie in the Singham series, Singham Again by Rohit Shetty is also set for a 2024 release.
SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie SSMB29 will star Mahesh Babu in the key role.
Farhan Akhtar is behind the Directing team of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action movie, Don 3.
South Indian actor will reportedly act and direct his own movie titled Raayan.
Famous South director, Sukumar is also setting up for Pushpa 2, another potential blockbuster release of the year.
Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram 2 is currently in production with no set release date as of yet.
Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan is another upcoming movie to be looked forward to.
Rishab Shetty will continue the Kantara series with his upcoming movie titled Kantara Chapter 1.
Anurah Basu will be seen behind the sequel of the Metro project, titled Metro… In Dino.
