Top 10 Indian directors and their must-watch upcoming movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest Indian projects releasing today, with the movie breaking records while in pre-booking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The third movie in the Singham series, Singham Again by Rohit Shetty is also set for a 2024 release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie SSMB29 will star Mahesh Babu in the key role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar is behind the Directing team of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action movie, Don 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South Indian actor will reportedly act and direct his own movie titled Raayan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Famous South director, Sukumar is also setting up for Pushpa 2, another potential blockbuster release of the year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram 2 is currently in production with no set release date as of yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan is another upcoming movie to be looked forward to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishab Shetty will continue the Kantara series with his upcoming movie titled Kantara Chapter 1.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anurah Basu will be seen behind the sequel of the Metro project, titled Metro… In Dino.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kingdom of the Planet Apes and other English movies with best VFX

 

 Find Out More