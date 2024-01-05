Top 10 Indian films that set Pakistan box office on fire

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024

Tamasha was released in Pakistan and collected around 8.50 crores at the box office.

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was successful in Pakistan and earned 8.80 crores.

Bajirao Mastani was loved by the audience of both the countries and it collected around 9 crores in Pakistan.

Welcome Back was a huge success and earned 9.5 crores in Pakistan.

Pakistani fans loved ‘Dilwale’ and the film made a total of 20 crores.

Aamir Khan’s PK earned a sum total of 22 crores which is a good collection amount.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was also loved there and earned 23 crores.

Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 earned a total of 25 crores in Pakistan.

Sultan was a huge blockbuster at the Pakistani Box Office.

Sanju, a film made on the life of Sanjay Dutt was so successful that the film earned 37.60 crores.

