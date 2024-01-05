Top 10 Indian films that set Pakistan box office on fire
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2024
Tamasha was released in Pakistan and collected around 8.50 crores at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was successful in Pakistan and earned 8.80 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani was loved by the audience of both the countries and it collected around 9 crores in Pakistan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Welcome Back was a huge success and earned 9.5 crores in Pakistan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pakistani fans loved ‘Dilwale’ and the film made a total of 20 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s PK earned a sum total of 22 crores which is a good collection amount.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajrangi Bhaijaan was also loved there and earned 23 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 earned a total of 25 crores in Pakistan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan was a huge blockbuster at the Pakistani Box Office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanju, a film made on the life of Sanjay Dutt was so successful that the film earned 37.60 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tere Bin 2 to Faraar: New Pakistani TV shows to watch in 2024
Find Out More