Top 10 Indian movies banned in Pakistan
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 01, 2024
Karan Johar's movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was banned in Pakistan due to the tensions between two countries after attack on URI.
MULK movie showed an Indian family serving ties with Pakistan. This is said to be the reason behind its ban.
Raazi was all about an Indian spy based in Pakistan and getting important information to safeguard country.
Veere Di Wedding was also banned in Pakistan. Reports state that due to vulgar language and sexual references, the film wasn't allowed to release.
PadMan starring Akshay Kumar and promoting the use of sanitary pad was banned in Pakistan stating that it is against its culture and tradition.
Raanjhanaa was banned in Pakistan as it showed a Muslim girl falling in love with a Hindu. That led to a ban.
Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees was banned in Pakistan due to its 'objectionable' content showing Pakistanis as terrorists, criminals and more.
Ek Tha Tiger couldn't release in Pakistan as the censor board objected to portrayal of Pakistani's in the movie.
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was banned reportedly because it showed Pakistani Sports Authorities using unfair methods.
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha suffered a ban in Pakistan due to the depiction of India-Pak partition.
