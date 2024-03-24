Top 10 Indian movies that are in English

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer is an acclaimed drama about a Hindu woman and a Muslim man finding connections during riots.

Delhi Belly is a hilarious comedy of gangsters and misplaced diamonds.

Parzania is a heartbreaking true story about a family searching for their son during religious riots.

The Namesake explores the struggles of Indian immigrants in America based on a Pulitzer Prize novel-inspired movie.

Dhobi Ghat follows interconnected stories of four people's lives in Mumbai.

The Japanese Wife follows a unique love story between a Bengali man and his Japanese pen pal.

Margarita With A Straw, a young woman with cerebral palsy embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Monsoon Wedding is a bustling drama about a large Indian wedding with hidden secrets.

15 Park Avenue revolves around the story of a schizophrenic woman searching for her imaginary family.

Being Cyrus, a dark comedy about a dysfunctional Parsi family and a murder plot.

