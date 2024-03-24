Top 10 Indian movies that are in English
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mar 24, 2024
Mr. and Mrs. Iyer is an acclaimed drama about a Hindu woman and a Muslim man finding connections during riots.
Delhi Belly is a hilarious comedy of gangsters and misplaced diamonds.
Parzania is a heartbreaking true story about a family searching for their son during religious riots.
The Namesake explores the struggles of Indian immigrants in America based on a Pulitzer Prize novel-inspired movie.
Dhobi Ghat follows interconnected stories of four people's lives in Mumbai.
The Japanese Wife follows a unique love story between a Bengali man and his Japanese pen pal.
Margarita With A Straw, a young woman with cerebral palsy embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Monsoon Wedding is a bustling drama about a large Indian wedding with hidden secrets.
15 Park Avenue revolves around the story of a schizophrenic woman searching for her imaginary family.
Being Cyrus, a dark comedy about a dysfunctional Parsi family and a murder plot.
