Top 10 Indian movies that were in production for years
| Jun 04, 2024
Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt featured over the top visuals as the movie has been in production for 4 years.
Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam took 6 years to make and faced casting changes and negative reviews at it s release.
Pakeezah took a16 years, the reason for the delay was because of the real-life relationship issues and Meena Kumari's stardom.
Gangubai Kathiawadi was halted due to covid and was first offered to Priyanka Chopra, taking 5 years in production.
Baahubali: The Beginning took 4 years of pre-production and special effects work and it was worth the time invested to say the least.
RRR which took 4 years was hinted at in 2017 and finalized its cast in 2019 and released in 2022.
Bajirao Mastani was shelved for years before Sanjay Leela Bhansali revived it, taking a total of 12 years.
Jagga Jasoos, the musical movie starring Ranbir Kapoor faced several delays and remained in production for 4 years.
Mughal-E-Azam was a landmark movie in Bollywood and was tried to make to perfection which took 16 years.
Qais Aur Laila was released incomplete after being in production for 23 years due to the unfortunate demise of the death of the director.
