Top 10 Indian movies with highest first 3-day collections
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan raked in a whopping ₹180.45 crore in its first 3 days at the box office.
Animal amassed a strong opening with ₹176.58 crore collected in its first 3 days.
Pathaan delivered a powerful debut, grossing ₹161.00 crore in its first 3 days.
Salman’s Tiger 3 roared into theaters, collecting ₹144.50 crore in its first 3 days.
KGF Chapter 2 secured a massive ₹143.64 crore in its opening weekend.
Releasing last year, Gadar 2 galloped to a ₹134.88 crore collection in its first 3 days.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion cemented its legacy with ₹128.00 crore in its first 3 days.
Sanju garnered a strong opening of ₹120.06 crore in its first 3 days.
Tiger Zinda Hai delivered an action-packed opening, grossing ₹114.93 crore in its first 3 days.
Adipurush debuted with ₹112.25 crore in its first 3 days but ultimately flopped.
