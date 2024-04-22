Top 10 Indian movies with highest first 3-day collections

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan raked in a whopping ₹180.45 crore in its first 3 days at the box office.

Animal amassed a strong opening with ₹176.58 crore collected in its first 3 days.

Pathaan delivered a powerful debut, grossing ₹161.00 crore in its first 3 days.

Salman’s Tiger 3 roared into theaters, collecting ₹144.50 crore in its first 3 days.

KGF Chapter 2 secured a massive ₹143.64 crore in its opening weekend.

Releasing last year, Gadar 2 galloped to a ₹134.88 crore collection in its first 3 days.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion cemented its legacy with ₹128.00 crore in its first 3 days.

Sanju garnered a strong opening of ₹120.06 crore in its first 3 days.

Tiger Zinda Hai delivered an action-packed opening, grossing ₹114.93 crore in its first 3 days.

Adipurush debuted with ₹112.25 crore in its first 3 days but ultimately flopped.

