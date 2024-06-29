Top 10 Indian movies with the best first weekend box office collection

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2024

Jawan, an action-packed film starring Shah Rukh Khan set a new benchmark with a staggering ₹286 crore in its first weekend.

Pathaan is a spy thriller also featuring Shah Rukh Khan and collected an impressive ₹280 crore over its opening weekend.

Animal was an intense drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor that collected a total of ₹201 crores at the Box Office.

KGF Chapter 2, sequel to the blockbuster KGF franchise raked in ₹193 crore in its debut weekend, continuing the saga's massive success.

Sultan is a sports drama featuring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma which amassed ₹180 crore in its first weekend.

Tiger 3 the sequel to the Tiger series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif amassed ₹148 crore in its first weekend.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, the sequel to the iconic Gadar generated ₹134 crore during its opening weekend.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earned ₹128 crore in its first weekend and concluded the Baahubali series.

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to add to the list with its current Box Office collections standing at ₹152 crores net.

