Top 10 Inspirational movies that will change your life
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
The Peanut Butter Falcon follows a young man with Down syndrome who defies limitations and finds friendship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 40-Year-Old Version follows a woman who rediscovers her voice and passion for music, proving it's never too late to chase your dreams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mangrove follows real-life heroes fight against racial injustice in Mangrove inspiring courage and standing up for what's right.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remember the Titans follows a divided community that unites through football, showcasing the power of teamwork.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hidden Figures follows African-American women mathematicians at NASA achieving greatness despite discrimination.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young woman navigates balancing her love for music with her responsibility to her deaf family in CODA.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Camp counselors with disabilities advocate for their rights and inspire a movement for equality in Crip Camp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A troubled genius receives help from a therapist to unlock his potential and overcome emotional barriers in Good Will Hunting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Girls in rural India defy societal expectations and pursue their passion for skateboarding in Skater Girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bruised explores the importance of family bonds as a retired fighter confronts her past and reconnects with her son.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 most expensive things Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant and others own
Find Out More