Top 10 Inspirational movies that will change your life

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

The Peanut Butter Falcon follows a young man with Down syndrome who defies limitations and finds friendship.

The 40-Year-Old Version follows a woman who rediscovers her voice and passion for music, proving it's never too late to chase your dreams.

Mangrove follows real-life heroes fight against racial injustice in Mangrove inspiring courage and standing up for what's right.

Remember the Titans follows a divided community that unites through football, showcasing the power of teamwork.

Hidden Figures follows African-American women mathematicians at NASA achieving greatness despite discrimination.

A young woman navigates balancing her love for music with her responsibility to her deaf family in CODA.

Camp counselors with disabilities advocate for their rights and inspire a movement for equality in Crip Camp.

A troubled genius receives help from a therapist to unlock his potential and overcome emotional barriers in Good Will Hunting.

Girls in rural India defy societal expectations and pursue their passion for skateboarding in Skater Girl.

Bruised explores the importance of family bonds as a retired fighter confronts her past and reconnects with her son.

