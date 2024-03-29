Top 10 Kriti Sanon Films to Watch Before Crew
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 29, 2024
Adipurush is an epic retelling of the Ramayana in which Kriti Sanon plays a crucial part in the overall story.
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan co-star in this horror-comedy, which promises a unique blend of humor and terror.
Mimi: A moving story of surrogacy in which Kriti Sanon's character sets out on a journey full of love, selflessness, and unexpected twists.
Bareilly Ki Barfi: This charming romantic comedy gains charm and wit from Kriti Sanon's portrayal of a small-town girl entangled in a love triangle.
Heropanti: In this thrilling romance, Kriti Sanon makes her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff, displaying her ability and charisma.
Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon adds her comedic touch to the absurdity of this funny reincarnation story, joining the mayhem and laughter in this comedy of errors.
In the enigmatic story of love and destiny Raabta, Kriti Sanon's character finds herself enmeshed in a web of links to previous lives and difficult decisions.
Dilwale: Kriti Sanon co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in this love romance, contributing to the star-studded cast and emotional depth of the picture.
In the lighthearted comedy Luka Chuppi, played by Kriti Sanon, the character defies social conventions with elegance and humor while examining the complications of live-in relationships.
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a romantic drama in which conflicting emotions cause relationships to take unforeseen detours.
