Top 10 longest Bollywood movies ever
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Jodhaa Akbar, a historical epic depicting the love story between Mughal Emperor Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal, a revenge story, was one of the more recent movies that spanned more than 3 hours.
Veer-Zaara is a romantic tale of love between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani woman, separated by borders.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around a wealthy Indian family's dynamics that also spans well over 3 hours.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, is a classic romance tale of two individuals who fall in love against their family's will.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun celebrates the traditions of an Indian wedding while exploring the relationships.
Mohabbatein is a musical romance set in a strict all-boys school where a new music teacher challenges traditional beliefs.
Lagaan, a classic period sports drama about a group of Indian villagers who challenge British colonizers to a cricket match.
Sangam, another romantic drama that delves into the complexities of love, in a love triangle setting.
Kal Ho Naa Ho follows the journey of a terminally ill man who changes the lives of those around him with his positivity and love.
