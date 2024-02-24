Top 10 longest-running Bollywood movies in cinema
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the longest-running movie in the theatres in India as it is still shown in the Maratha Mandir theatre.
Hindi classic film, Sholay also had a run-time of about 5 years in the cinema.
Another classic movie, Mughal-e-azam had a run-time of about 3 years on screens.
1943 release, Kismet went for a 3.5-year run in the cinema.
Another old release, Barsaat was on the screen for 2 years..
Maine Pyaar Kiya has a run time of a whole year.
Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai similarly had a runtime of a year.
Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! with Salman Khan in a key role, the movie also had a good year-long run.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein similar to others had a year-long run.
The last wouldn’t be complete without an Aamir Khan movie, which is Raja Hindustani, also a 1-year long run.
Thanks For Reading!
