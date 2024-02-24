Top 10 longest-running Bollywood movies in cinema

Nishant

Feb 24, 2024

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the longest-running movie in the theatres in India as it is still shown in the Maratha Mandir theatre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hindi classic film, Sholay also had a run-time of about 5 years in the cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another classic movie, Mughal-e-azam had a run-time of about 3 years on screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

1943 release, Kismet went for a 3.5-year run in the cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another old release, Barsaat was on the screen for 2 years..

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maine Pyaar Kiya has a run time of a whole year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai similarly had a runtime of a year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! with Salman Khan in a key role, the movie also had a good year-long run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein similar to others had a year-long run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The last wouldn’t be complete without an Aamir Khan movie, which is Raja Hindustani, also a 1-year long run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

